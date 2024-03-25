Pushpa Director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers Rope in Global Star Ram Charan for His Next Magnum Opus!

MUMBAI: In a ground-breaking collaboration, renowned director Sukumar and global sensation Ram Charan are set to team up for an epic cinematic venture.

Following the monumental success of SS Rajamouli's film ‘RRR’, Ram Charan's alliance with Sukumar marks another milestone in the actor's illustrious career.

While Ram Charan became a global icon after the blockbuster success of ‘RRR’, Sukumar became a household name as his ‘Pushpa’ franchise took the nation by storm.

Scheduled to commence production later this year, the untitled film aims for a grand release in the last quarter of 2025.

The combination of Ram Charan, Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers and DSP come together for the 2nd time after the blockbuster hit "Rangasthalam".

The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

With these heavyweights coming together, fans can expect a Pan-India cinematic experience like never before.