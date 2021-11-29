'Pushpa: The Rise' theatrical trailer out on Dec 6

MUMBAI: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' is to be released soon and it is helmed by ace director Sukumar.

The makers of 'Pushpa' have readied the theatrical trailer, which is expected to amplify the hype around the Allu Arjun starrer. The makers, on Monday, took to their social media to announce the release of the theatrical trailer.

As per the official announcement by the makers, the theatrical trailer of 'Pushpa: The Rise' will be out on December 6. The makers also released a new poster, in which Allu Arjun is seen doing the ferocious 'Thaggede Le' impression. This brand new poster also publicises the trailer's arrival date. "The WILDEST MASS festival begins #PushpaTrailer on DEC 6th", the makers tweeted.

'Pushpa' team is to commence the promotional activities soon, as the movie is in its final leg of making. A special song will feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing alongside Allu Arjun, which is expected to be a blockbuster song from the album.

Mythri Movie Makers back the two-part red sandalwood smuggling-based action thriller, while Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. 'Pushpa' will see its box-office release on December 17.

