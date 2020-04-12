"Pushpavalli' actor Manish Anand has a 'complex character' in upcoming film

MUMBAI: Actor Manish Anand, who has appeared in the web series "Pushpavalli", is awaiting the release of his movie called "The Tenant" alongside actress Shamita Shetty. He says he portrayed a complex character that he enjoyed playing.

The film has been directed by Sushrut Jain, who is based in Los Angeles.

Talking about his role, Manish shared: "The character that I play is called Ajay. He is a complex character that I really enjoyed playing on screen. He has got multiple shades."

"The film should be ready for a theatrical release soon. I urge everyone to take all the precautions and commit to all the protocols given by the government. We would have some great entertainment once this disease is dealt with," he said referring to COVID-19 due to which theatres are shut and most people are working from home.

Manish has signed up another movie for which he is learning Arabic through online.

"It's an ensemble project. I absolutely love the concept. Unfortunately, I can't divulge details. The world is going through a difficult time. We are in our homes and I am just finding the best way to kill time and also preparing for my next," he said.

"Arabic has been going good and it will prove very important for the movie. Hope we get over this pandemic soon," he added.