PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to play her role

MUMBAI: Shuttler PV Sindhu, who became the first woman to win the BWF World Championships, has been admiring millions of youngsters with her hard work and achievements.



Now, all eyes are on her biopic, which is going to be produced by actor Sonu Sood. And PV Sindhu wants to see Deepika Padukone stepping into her shoes for the biopic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sindhu expressed her desire of seeing Deepika Padukone as her reel-life version. She said, “Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then, the makers would take the final decision.” In fact, in the past, Sonu Sood too had revealed that he would love to see Deepika playing PV Sindhu’s character. “I would love to see Deepika playing the character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in the scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod,” said the actor.