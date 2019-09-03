News

PV Sindhu wants Deepika Padukone to play her role

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Shuttler PV Sindhu, who became the first woman to win the BWF World Championships, has been admiring millions of youngsters with her hard work and achievements. 

Now, all eyes are on her biopic, which is going to be produced by actor Sonu Sood. And PV Sindhu wants to see Deepika Padukone stepping into her shoes for the biopic. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sindhu expressed her desire of seeing Deepika Padukone as her reel-life version. She said, “Would definitely want Deepika Padukone to play the character. She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then, the makers would take the final decision.” In fact, in the past, Sonu Sood too had revealed that he would love to see Deepika playing PV Sindhu’s character. “I would love to see Deepika playing the character of Sindhu in my film. She is a fine actress. We are still in the scripting stage. If the part is offered to her and she likes the script and director and has the time for it, she will surely give her nod,” said the actor.

Tags > Shuttler PV Sindhu, BWF World Championships, work and achievements, Deepika Padukone, Sonu Sood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
03 Sep 2019 08:19 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Shivangi Joshi does something special for Bappa in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Shivangi Joshi does something special for Bappa... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
03 Sep 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Look what is happening between Abeer-Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke
Look what is happening between Abeer-Mishti in... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Wasna Ahmed
Wasna Ahmed
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Bhavna Khatri
Bhavna Khatri
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul

past seven days