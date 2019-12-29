QARAN reveals why he made his singing debut with 'Ki kehna'

MUMBAI: Music composer QARAN, best known for his song "Tareefan" in the 2018 film "Veere Di Wedding", has made his singing debut with a non-film song titled "Ki kehna".



"For my music, a voice is just one of many elements that makes up a song. While I did experiment with a few different voices, I felt that my voice suited the mood and vibe of this record in a very organic way," QARAN told IANS.



Talking about the new song, he shared: "'Ki kehna' is a song about a guy that is trying to tell a girl that she deserves better than what she is settling for and urges her to see her true worth."



Interestingly, the hook for "Ki kehna" was composed while he was in a studio recording another song.



"When the tune popped up in my head, I instantly took out my iPhone to record a voice note because I knew it was a catchy melody. The song also has an infectious bounce to it which I wanted to come through in the production. Shooting the music video in Miami was a lot of fun as we got to capture the island vibe that comes with the melody," he said.



He collaborated with Dutch DJ R3HAB for the fun and quirky track.



"R3HAB's management reached out to me with the idea of collaborating on a record a few months ago. It was an interesting coincidence as a friend of mine had showed me his remix of Drake and Rihanna's 'Work' which I loved," said QARAN.



"I knew he'd bring something cool to 'Ki kehna' and he did. It was a great experience to blend our signature sounds together and create something really special," added the "Haaye oye" hitmaker.

Source:IANS