Quarantine done right by Sushmita Sen!

MUMBAI: Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen was born on 19 November 1975 in Hyderabad. Even at the age of 43, her face continues to glow. Even today, millions of people are in love her smile. Sushmita is the first woman to have won the title of Miss Universe in 1994 in India.

The actress made into Bollywood with her debut movie Dastak in the year 1996. Her performances in movies like Samay, Main Hoon Na, Biwi No. 1, and Chingaari were loved and appreciation by the masses and the classes.

The actress is not only known for her acting skills and killer looks but also for her fitness. She is a yoga enthusiast and frequently shares videos on social media of herself working out.

During the quarantine period, the world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing social distancing and self-isolation. The actress was seen spending time with herself and shared an amazing post today.

Sushmita recently took to social media to share a stunning picture of herself. In the photo, she is seen looking absolutely gorgeous and is sure to drive away all your quarantine blues.

Her beautiful eyes and lips are the highlight of the click.

Meanwhile, she has also been making the most of her time at home with her kids and family during the Coronavirus lockdown. The diva is using her social media handles to advise, entertain, and interact with her fans.



Her kids Renee and Alisah and boyfriend Rohman Shawl often feature in her posts.

