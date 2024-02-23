Queen 2: Director Vikas Bahl reveals Kangana Ranaut starrer film’s script locked and ready

MUMBAI: A decade ago, the Kangana Ranaut film Queen was released and became a sleeper hit. It received amazing reviews when it first came out and has since become a cult classic. A straightforward tale of a girl who, after being rejected by her fiancé the day before her wedding, chooses to travel alone on her honeymoon over Europe became a feminist favorite and is still showing up on movie pages and discussion boards. Lisa Haydon and Rajkummar Rao also starred in the movie.

Fans have also been waiting for an announcement on the sequel's announcement since the film's debut. Director Vikas Bahl eventually revealed last year that a sequel was in the works and that Kangana will be returning to reprise the role of Rani in it, following several speculative ideas that surfaced over the years. She responded to the same on Instagram, writing, "Yessss (sic)."

The recent update on Queen 2 for you. Vikas was recently interviewed by the popular news portal and talked about the movie's March 7 release on its 10th anniversary. “It is going to be ten years of Queen’s release but the number of people who keep asking me about Queen 2 makes me feel like the film was released just yesterday! However, I am happy to say that we have actually finished writing our story. So, yes, the sequel should happen,” he told us.

Vikas added that he feels pressure from high expectations since the Queen put them too high. Even though he was sure a sequel would be hugely profitable for him, he didn't want to rush it and settle for a mediocre script. “If I didn’t feel the pressure of matching up to the expectations that people have from the sequel, I would have already made it four years back just for money,” he said.

The director continued, “Na shohrat, na paisa, bas pyaar mein hi chal raha hai mera (laughs). So yes, I knew that it would have given me the money as Queen is a money spinner of sorts. But we were very sure that we wouldn’t do it until we got a story that delivered as much as Queen did. It wasn’t an easy task, so we waited.”

So, is there a celebration for the Queen's ten years on March 7th? “It will be a double celebration for me because Shaitaan releases on March 9, two days after Queen completes ten years,” adds Vikas, whose latest horror flick stars R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn, and Jyothika. He is eagerly anticipating the March 1 premiere of Sunflower, the second season of his online series on Zee5 in a similar vein.

