R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 13:12
movie_image: 
R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022

MUMBAI: Known for his originality in his stories and story telling, for presenting unexplored themes in a commercial format, Chup is Filmmaker R Balki’s most ambitious film till date. Ambition not in big budget terms but in scale of thought. Releasing on 23rd September, 2022, it’s a romantic psychopath thriller, a thought he had after Cheeni Kum and decided to write it much later. The poster revealing the release date released today. 

Speaking of the same R Balki said "Chup is special for more than one reason. For me the biggest reason is it marks the official debut of Amitabh Bachchan as a music composer. Amitji saw Chup and played an instinctive original melody on his piano as he relived the film. It was his way of expressing his feelings for the film, paying a tribute. This composition, his gift to the film, will be the end title track of Chup. I don’t think there can be an artist whose sensitivity can beat Bachchan’s and Chup has his touch!!! ‘

Headlining a power-packed cast of the film is Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, the south cinema Superstar, Shreya Dhanwanthary, who made a mark for herself with Scam: 1992, and Pooja Bhatt, who recently made a massive comeback with Bombay Begums. The movie is directed by R Balki and Produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, the screenplay and dialogues have been co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani. 

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is Vishal Sinha and Music Directors are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant. Lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are Co-Producers of the film.

R Balki Chup Cheeni Kum Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Anil Naidu Dr. Jayantilal Gada Gauri Shinde S D Burman Amit Trivedi Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant. Lyrics by Sahir Ludhianvi Kaifi Azmi Swanand Kirkire Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 08/25/2022 - 13:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Amazing! Check out the special people in Bhagya lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare’s life
MUMBAI :Since its debut, viewers of Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV have praised it highly. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Shocking! Yuvan feeds food to Manini; Banni and Dadusa get stunned
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ offering Banni Chow Home Delivery has gripped the audiences’ attention ever since the show started...
Ajooni: Amazing! Ajooni fights back against Dolly, the latter taken aback
MUMBAI :Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
INTERESTING! Akshara motivates Maya to perform better, Abhimanyu shows off his daring avatar post leap in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set for a leap from tonight's episode which will bring a...
REALLY! Has Aladdin fame Avneet Kaur dropped a hint at her collaboration with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan for an upcoming project? Deets inside
MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur who rose to fame with Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga opposite Siddhant Nigam recently shared an...
Heartbreaking! Netizens get emotional seeing Shehnaaz Gill’s recent Insta post, see reactions
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’...
Recent Stories
R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022
R Balki to release his much awaited movie 'Chup' on 23rd September 2022
Latest Video