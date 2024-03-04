Raashii Khanna attributes Yodha's Box Office failure to its subsequent OTT release; Read on to know more!

Speaking with the popular news portal, Raashii discussed the difficulty of getting people to go to the movies even while they are aware that they will eventually see it on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Regarding Yodha's box office haul, Raashii remarked that different people will always have different tastes in movies.
Raashii Khanna

MUMBAI: Raashii Khanna shared her thoughts on Yodha, her latest release starring Sidharth Malhotra, and its poor box office performance. When it debuted in theaters last month, the thrilling action thriller did not live up to the hype.

She said, “Maybe there’s somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There’ll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face. I also sometimes do it, but that’s also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem. I don’t think Yodha is a bad film at all, so that’s fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That’s all we can do.”

However, she declared that she is overjoyed that the public enjoys her work. She also expressed her gratitude for the encouraging responses she is getting and expressed how glad it makes her to see herself back on the big screen in Hindi movies.

“You love the fact that it has received love because that’s what you work so hard for. But apart from that, my job is always to deliver my best and to see that the audience is enjoying my part as well. Because if a film works, but you don’t work, then that’s sad in a way. So I’m really happy with the reactions I’m getting. I’m really happy that people are really loving me, coming back into Hindi films, and seeing me on the big screen. I was also very, very happy to see myself on the big screen in Hindi. This is amazing. It was a very nice moment and a very nice feeling that I had,” Raashii added.

In the three weeks since its premiere, the movie has earned Rs 34.4 crores, according to Sacnilk.com. Prime Video India and Karan's Dharma Productions collaborated in the production of Yodha.

