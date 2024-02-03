Raashii Khanna reveals facing body-shaming; Getting called ‘Gas tanker’

MUMBAI : In the entertainment industry, actress Raashii Khanna is well-liked. In the Hindi film Madras Cafe, which was produced by John Abraham and Nargis Baghrees, she made her debut in a supporting part. Raashii Khanna's character failed to receive the expected response, despite the film's moderate praise from critics. As a result, the actress focused on South Indian films. In 2014, Raashi made her Telugu film debut with the critically acclaimed film Manam. The film received positive reviews. Her career saw highs and lows after it.

Like many others in the entertainment industry, Raashii Khanna was unfairly criticized for her weight. The actress recalled the times, in an interview with the popular news portal, when she was called a "gas tanker." She revealed that while living in the South, she was subjected to body shaming and bullying.

When questioned about the worst criticism she had encountered in her professional life, Raashii replied, “I think the worst is just that when I first joined, actually I have been lucky with the kind of roles I have got, probably necessary related to my weight, they used to say that I’m a gas tanker in the South when I started.”

“And since I was too big for the mainstream, I kept quiet. Over time, I did get fitter- not to win people over, but because I knew the job required it. Since I was like, “Okay, this is how you feel, say it,” I didn’t find it bothersome when I experienced internet bullying,” the Farzi actress added.

“When one actor leans towards the heavier side, people occasionally tend to become disrespectful. They just discuss appearances, ignoring talent. The actress responded to the same by saying, “Those are not the people you should give importance to anywhere. Perhaps they are dissatisfied with life, and we performers are their perfect target,” Raashii added.

The next movie that Raashii Khanna will appear in with Sidharth Malhotra is the Hindi film Yodha. On March 15, it will be available.

Credit- News 18