Raashii Khanna's journey from aspiring IAS officer to copywriter to successful actress; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Right now, Raashii Khanna is one of India's most sought-after and versatile actors. The beautiful diva is employed concurrently by the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema industries. She has become one of the most sought-after actresses thanks to her outstanding acting roles in Yodha, Sardar, and Prati Roju Pandage.

On November 30, 1990, Raashii Khanna was born in Delhi, a bustling metropolis. Her early education was at St. Mark's Senior Secondary Public School, where she excelled academically. She later attended Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University, to earn a degree in English literature.

Raashii Khanna was exemplary in her studies. Whether we talk about her grades in school or college, she was deeply interested in academics. As a result, there came a point in her life when she thought of becoming an IAS Officer. The actress was so determined to crack the prestigious job in India that she even thought of preparing for the competitive exam. However, life had different plans for Raashii Khanna, as she ended up being drawn to the world of acting.

Not many people know that Raashii Khanna worked as a copywriter for a while in addition to her career as an actor and IAS officer aspirations. Indeed! You correctly read it. Raashii had a long career in the advertising field. Returning to her desire to work for the government, Raashii once stated as much in a previous interview.

She says, "I was good in studies. Initially I wanted to become a singer but in college I decided to go into administrative services. I wanted to prepare for IAS and become an officer but my luck took me to films. I never dreamt of becoming a model or an actress."

Raashii Khanna started her acting career in Bollywood back in 2013 with a supporting role in the critically acclaimed film, Madras Cafe, alongside John Abraham. This was the beginning of her amazing journey in Bollywood. On the other side, she also made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the film, Oohalu Gusagusalade in 2014. Talking about Raashii's Tamil debut, she was seen in the film, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and entered the Malayalam film industry with the film, Villain.

Raashii Khanna has demonstrated her acting prowess after ten years in the Indian film industry. She is an extremely gifted actress who can transition between different genres of movies with ease and perform equally well in multiple languages. Both critics and viewers have praised her for her charisma on television and her innate ability to convey emotion.

In addition to being a well-known actress, Raashii Khanna has a strong commitment to charitable work. She has aided those in need with initiatives like "#BeTheMiracle" and the charity "Roti Bank," particularly during the trying days of the COVID-19 pandemic. On social media, the actress was showered with affection and appreciation for her significant charitable work during the difficult COVID-19 pandemic.

Raashii Khanna's career path has been characterized by unwavering dedication, from her job as a copywriter in the advertising sector to her award-winning acting roles in the film industry. She consistently wins over viewers and establishes herself in the vast Indian film industry with each new production.

