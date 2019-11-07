News

Raazi actress Alia Bhatt plans of heading to Hollywood?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 02:50 PM

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. Popular for her style statements, the star kid has proved her mettle by working in several films. She has acted in films like Gully Boy, Raazi, Highway and Student of the Year amongst others. She recently wrapped up the second schedule of Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. 

As Alia is currently vacationing in Los Angeles, reports state that the actress has plans about heading to Hollywood in terms of her professional life. After Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra made a great career for themselves in Hollywood, Alia also has plans about walking on the actresses’ footsteps. According to reports in BollywoodHungama.com, Alia Bhatt who is currently vacationing with bestie Akansha Ranjan in LA is looking out for an international celebrity manager. The report states that she has a couple of weeks until Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai goes on the floor and has flown down to LA with one of her managers and is negotiating with agents. 

A source in the report also stated that Alia has plans on keeping a balance between her work in Bollywood and Hollywood. As the actress is at a young age currently, it is the right time and age for her to explore with her career abroad. Reports further state that her talents might help her career and add bonus points to her credentials. 

