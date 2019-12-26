Raazi actress Alia Bhatt spotted at Kapoor house for Christmas celebration

MUMBAI: As the time of Christmas is going on, every celebrity is busy attending Christmas celebrations. Ranbir Kapoor’s lady love Alia Bhatt has been invited for Kapoors' Christmas lunch, which has been one of the most cherished annual events of the family for years now.

As everyone knows and the news is in the air, soon Alia Bhatt will be the future bahu of Kapoor family. A picture has gone viral on the internet.

Posing with boyfriend, the Raazi actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in light blue top paired with a long skirt. No accessory and minimal make-up accentuated her look. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for a white t-Shirt and beige pants paired with a denim jacket. The duo totally complemented each other.

Others who arrived for the big Kapoor event are Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, who had given last year’s lunch a miss as they were in the US for the medical treatment of the actor, Rima Jain, Armaan Jain with fiance Anissa Malhotra, and Randhir Kapoor among others.

Credits - SpotboyE