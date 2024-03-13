Race 4: Salman Khan to be back in the franchise and here is what netizens has to say

MUMBAI: One of the most loved thriller franchise of Indian cinema is Race, after the successful response of the movie Race 1, the fans loved the movie Race 2, that got some mixed to negative response from the fans all over, later we have seen the third part of the franchise which was directed by Remo D'souza and that had Salman Khan in the leading role.

The movie got some mixed to negative response from the fans all over and there were many people who are saying that they really want actor Saif Ali Khan and director Abbas Mustan back in the franchise.

Well now there are many comments and reports which are floating all over the internet that the makers are coming back with the 4th part of the movie which will again have Salman Khan in the leading role and the movie will be directed by Remo D'Souza once again.

Well this news has grabbed the attention of the fans and there are many people who are not happy with the director and the cast of the movie, and they have their set of reactions.

Also read - Salman Khan: The most loved host who always brings rock-solid TRPs to the show Bigg Boss

There are many people who are saying that they do not want the director Remo D'Souza to direct the 4th instalment, in fact they are saying please bring Abbas Masatan back to the franchise, also many people are saying we cannot forget the damage created by the third part of the movie so they do not want Salman Khan and they want Saif Ali Khan in the movie.

No doubt what Saif Ali Khan did in the movie Race 1 and Race 2 with his character Ranveer Singh has created a solid impact in the hearts and Minds of the fans and what do you think, you really want to see Saif Ali Khan in the fourth part of the movie Race, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Wow! Salman Khan talks about the journey of Tiger 3 from the inaugural film's success in theatres and much more