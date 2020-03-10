Rachita Arora happy over giving music in 'Kaamyaab'

MUMBAI: Music Director Rachita Arora is super happy to create the songs for the latest release "Kaamyaab", starring versatile actor Sanjay Mishra.

"The music of 'Kaamyaab' is very poetic and melancholic. The story is very different from other movies...so the songs also had to be different. It's a beautiful film which is very close to my heart and songs have been created in the same way. SO I created the songs as per the storyline," Rachita said.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment has presented the movie, which is directed by Hardik Mehta. The film deals with with the story of a character actor in Hindi cinema.

It also features Deepak Dobriyal.