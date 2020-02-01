Radhe and Laxmi Bomb to clash with Fast and Furious 9

MUMBAI: As it happens every year during Eid, a Salman Khan-starrer is already scheduled to release. Titled Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, it co-stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff and is directed by Prabhudheva.

While Salman usually comes solo on Eid, this time he’ll be joined by Akshay Kumar as he brings his horror-comedy Laxmi Bomb on May 22, 2020, as well. It also features Kiara Advani, and the Raghava Lawrence directorial is the remake of popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana.

If you thought that was enough, then you are mistaken. In February last year, it was revealed that Fast & Furious 9 will also arrive on this day!

The much-awaited the trailer of Fast & Furious 9 was released and has met with an excellent response. The official social media handles of Universal Pictures India too uploaded the trailer, and many expected that the release date of India might be changed to avoid a clash.

However, they have made it clear that the action-packed flick will release on May 22 worldwide, including in India!

The initial parts of Fast & Furious weren’t that big in the country, box office-wise. But things began to gradually pick up from the fifth part, which came in 2011. Fast & Furious 7 had taken the biggest opening for a Hollywood film in 2015 then and was the first Hollywood film to cross the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark.

The series is extremely popular, and its lead actor Vin Diesel is recognized and loved even by non-English speaking audiences.

Fast & Furious 8, which released in 2017, couldn’t cross the Rs. 100 crore mark but still did the huge business of Rs. 86.23 crore. Hence, the expectations are immense from the ninth part as well.

That it releases on a festival can give it an added boost. However, with two other films clashing on the same day, trade is worried as not just the audiences, but even business will get divided.

A small section of trade is hopeful that at least one out of these three films will bow down and opt-out of the Eid race. But as of now, the three-way-clash on Eid 2020 is very much on!

