Radhe: It’s Salman Khan versus Randeep Hooda In Goa

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is all set to make this Eid big with his release Radhe which directed by Prabhudeva. Ever since the project has been announced the excitement amongst the fans is very high and it is considered as one the most awaited films of 2020. It will be a treat to all Salman Bhai’s fans as he never disappoints his fans on every Eid post Wanted.

Randeep Hooda is all set to join the crew of his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai for the second last schedule of the movie. The actor had recently posted a picture on his social media when he had resumed shoot post his injury.

The new shoot schedule will take place in Goa, where the two dashing actors will be shooting for one of its kind face-off. The shooting schedule starts from today and Randeep is all set to join the team soon.

The team will be shooting, real action scenes loaded with style and swag. The two actors will be seen in an epic hand to hand action sequence in this movie,

According to the sources, there is also a chase sequence in the movie that will be shot in Goa. While the majority of the movie has been shot in Mumbai, there is a sequence that required the actors to shoot in Goa.

While Salman and Randeep will be seen in this action and chase sequence, the main female lead Disha Patani will be joining for a sizzling dance number.

From the information that is available right now, the shooting schedule of Radhe is expected to wrap up by February end and the movie will be releasing on Eid 2020.