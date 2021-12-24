Radhe Shyam trailer out! This Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is a science fiction romantic tragedy

MUMBAI: The upcoming movie Radhe Shyam which has Prabhas and Pooja Hedge in the leading roles has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. We have seen some amazing responses from the fans to the posters of the movie and since then they have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie.

Finally, the trailer of Radhe Shyam is out and it is an out and out visual treat.

Here is the trailer

About the trailer

As we can see from the trailer, Aditya, played by Prabhas, does not want to fall in love but he wants Flirtationship. Later, what we see is Vikramaditya can see the future by reading the hands of people and how a certain series of events is, directly and indirectly, related to Vikramaditya and Prerna, played by Pooja Hegde, is something amazing to see. Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in the trailer.

Expectation from the movie

One of the biggest expectations from the movie is the outstanding performance by Super Star Prabhas. No doubt looking at the history of work of the actor, it will be a treat to watch him once again on the big screen. The fresh pair of Pooja Hegde and Prabhas is one of the major high points of the movie. Going by trailer, the movie has been shot at a beautiful location, so it will be a visual treat to watch it on the big screen. The amazing BGM throughout the trailer promises that the movie will be high on music. We are going to experience a science fiction love story with tragedy.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Before Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen was romantically linked with these celebrities)

The cast of the movie

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also has Bhagyashree, Krishnam Raju, Sathyaraj, and others along with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

No doubt, the trailer has struck the right chord in the hearts of fans and we are eagerly waiting for the movie which will release on 14 January 2022, coinciding with the festival of Sankranthi.

What are your views on the trailer of the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ – (Kareena shares her Covid quarantine essentials)