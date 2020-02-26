Radhe teaser to be out on this date

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s most awaited movie of the year, Radhe, which is said to a spinoff of his 2008 hit Wanted, is all set to hit the big screens on this Eid.

The film is almost wrapped up, and only the last schedule is left to be shot. The audiences have been excited ever since the announcement and the promo.

Salman Khan was last seen in ‘Dabangg 3’ and is leaving no stone unturned to give his best for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani.

According to latest reports, Salman is keen to release the teaser of his film on Holi. It is being said that he spoke to Prabhu Deva and wants to make a splash during the festive week that will help the film to generate buzz around the cop thriller.

The director is currently shooting the last leg with Disha and managing the edit at the same time. Reports suggest that he will look after the promotional material by next week and then present it to Salman.

After the actor gives the feedback, the teaser will be dropped online on March 9. The report also says that the teaser will give a glimpse of Salman’s look as an undercover cop.

The makers are unveiling the teaser two months before the release which is quite unbelievable.

But it is being said that it could be an attempt to gain the maximum attention over Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb as both the films will be clashing at the box office.