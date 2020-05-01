Radhika Apte, being one of the most talented actresses has the ability to stand out in an ensemble cast

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte is different from the pool of actresses and has always won our hearts not by just playing any characters on screen but the most unique and path breaking ones. Her ability to stand out in an ensemble cast is purely based on her talent and versatility. Radhika is also, hailed as the digital queen only because of her distinguished body of work which is one whole definition of her versatility.

Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte as Nida Rahim, the character of a police officer was super fine and was widely loved. It was one of the best offerings of Radhika. Ghoul turned out to be one of the hits only because of the actress.

Radhika's performance in Lust stories was phenomenal as well. The story revolved around an anthology of four stories that shed light on modern relationships from the viewpoint of the Indian woman. It was a great character and Radhika's character got the maximum appreciation all across.

In Sacred Games, the character of Anjali Mathur was one of Radhika's finest performances of an agent and the viewers got to see a whole new side of Mumbai. It was indeed a hit because of the storyline and the fact how Radhika stood out even in an ensemble cast alongside Saif Ali Khan and Nawazzudin Siddiqui.

Apart from ruling the OTT platform, Radhika's character in Padman of a typical orthodox housewife, followed by Bazaar alongside Saif Ali Khan the character of Priya Rai was amazing, next one being Andhadhun which also emerged as a commercially succesful film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and even won the National Award. The last one being Wedding guest alongside Dev Patel. Again, one of the films that recieved immense applause for Radhika and her performance.

Radhika Apte's talent and versatility sees no bounds and has been one of the best actresses when it comes to a director’s choice. After being a successful actress, now Radhika has put on the director’s hat and will be sharing her vision. The next work of Radhika in Raat Akeli Hai which is being awaited by all.