News

Radhika Apte shares her experience of working on back to back projects and her directorial venture!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2020 06:50 PM

MUMBAI: Indie Star, Radhika Apte has carved a place for herself in the industry like no other. By choosing the various path breaking content projects and characters, Radhika has set a level and always does better, taking the audiences by awe.

In a recent interview, Radhika comments on working on back to back projects and says, “You do one thing at a time, all my work mentioned is done."

Talking about her directorial debut, she adds, "Also, it isn’t as if I ‘finally’ ventured into direction, or anything. I was writing something, and felt like making it, it wasn’t a conscious decision that ‘Now I will direct’."

Along with determination, fate is one thing that makes a difference for every successful or unsuccessful project and it all came along very well. On this, Radhika says, "Fortunately, we got the money to make it, I found good people to collaborate with. The shoot of it was a brief process.”

Being in the industry for quite some time now and working infront of the camera, now we will be seeing Radhika behind the camera and bring her vision to life. Truly, Radhika is in the process of constant self-growth by taking up all the opportunities coming her way. We cannot wait to see what's in store for us!

Radhika Apte will be seen next in 'Raat Akeli hai' alongside Nawazzudin Siddiqui.

Tags Radhika Apte 'Raat Akeli hai Nawazzudin Siddiqui Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here