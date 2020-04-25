Radhika Apte shares a throwback to Sacred games!

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte is an actress who is known for playing unconventional characters and has created a humongous name for herself on OTT platforms due to which she is hailed as the 'Digital queen’ her various performance on OTT.

Her enchanting performance created quite the magic on-screen. She has a good bond with the director of Sacred games, Vikramaditya Motwane and the conversation they had on social media through their posts, holds testimony to that.

The actress recently took to her social media to welcome director Vikramaditya Motwane on social media. She captioned the picture:

"I was waiting to post this till you joined insta ! @motwayne #bts #sacredgames #throwback #painfullshoesnomore"