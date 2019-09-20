News

Radhika Apte thrilled about International Emmy nomination

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Sep 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Radhika Apte says it's a great feeling to be nominated in the Best Performance By An Actress at the International Emmy Awards for her act in the Netflix anthology "Lust Stories".Nominations for the 2019 International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Radhika will compete against Jenna Coleman from the UK, Brazil's Marjorie Estiano and Marina Gera from Hungary. "Lust Stories" is also nominated in the TV Movie/ Mini-Series category.

"It's a great feeling to be appreciated for your efforts and also I'm thrilled that Indian content is at par with today's world television," Radhika said exclusively to IANS.

"The new digital platforms have made it possible for us to better our content and have given us the platform to put it up. I'm absolutely thrilled that both 'Sacred Games' and 'Lust Stories' are nominated," she added.

"Sacred Games", featuring Radhika, has a chance to win in the Drama Series category at the awards ceremony, which will be held on November 25 in New York.

IANS

Tags > Radhika Apte, Jenna Coleman, UK, Brazil's Marjorie Estiano, Marina Gera, Lust Stories, Sacred Games, mini-series, Awards Ceremony,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aishwarya Rai
Aishwarya Rai
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Nethra Raghuraman
Nethra
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Sonal Handa
Sonal Handa

past seven days