Radhika Madan begins shoot of Dinesh Vijan’s Shiddat

MUMBAI: Patakha fame actress Radhika Madan has started the shoot of her next Bollywood movie Shiddat. Elated about this new project, Radhika took to her social media handle to share the news.

She posted a picture of her and wrote, ‘Another journey .Another life. #shiddat @sunsunnykhez @dianapenty @merainna @maddockfilms #dineshvijan @kunaldeshmukh1 @sonali_rattan’.

The film will be directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan. ISunny Kaushal, Diana Penty, and Mohit Raina will also be seen in it.