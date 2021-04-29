Radhika Madan the actress who worked last with Irfan khan pens down a heart-touching note for the late actor

MUMBAI: Today marks one year since we have lost one of the most versatile actor of Bollywood Irfan Khan the actor who has shown his acting skills in different types of movies were loved by the fans for his simplicity and His Amazing acting skills hit last movie Angreji Medium was released in 2020.

His last movie's co-actress Radhika Madan who played his on-screen daughter in the movie had penned down a sweet note in the memory of late Irfan Khan, the actress took to her Instagram handle and share these lines for the actor

sharing this unseen BTS picture of herself with the actor she captioned, “I remember I was playing with his beard before the shot and he told me you know what maybe this is the reason 'Champak' would not have cut his beard...I was like exactly! And we laughed.. “We had created our own pool of memories, our own bubble..where there were no words..Silences spoke out loud..where I was trying very hard not to be this 'I wanna learn everything from you' fangirl and he was unknowingly teaching me either about life or art every single day. To endless silent teachings and love. To this phenomenon, people call Irrfan. Celebrating you every single day Legend. Miss you”

No doubt Radhika Madan and Irfan Khan were amazing in the movie Angrezi Medium, as father and daughter

Well indeed we do miss the actor Irfan Khan and surely it is a great loss to Bollywood.

The actor took his last breath on 29th April 2020 in Mumbai Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a colon infection.

