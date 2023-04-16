Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with dengue

Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 21:30
movie_image: 
Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI:  Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', along with Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, continued to shoot for the film despite having Dengue fever as he had limited time to complete the shoot.

The dancer-turned-actor shared: "While shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', I was diagnosed with Dengue fever. Despite having limited time to complete the shoot, I didn't want to let the production suffer, so I decided to carry on."

He further mentioned: "The team was very understanding and compassionate towards my condition. I'm happy I managed to do it because what I was going through was completely different from what my character was feeling."

Recently, a song from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was released featuring Telugu superstars Ram Charan and Venkatesh.

The film is set to release on April 21 coinciding with Eid.

SOURCE : IANS

Raghav Juyal Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Salman Khan Pooja Hegde Ram Charan Venkatesh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/16/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Aarohi manipulates Abhinav to keep Abhir away from Abhimanyu
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Sai and Sai manage to go far away from Virat's reach
MUMBAI:    Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
MUMBAI :Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, who's coming up with his new political drama streaming show 'Garmi', has shared his...
'Lag Ja Gale': Aryan Arora opens up on his bond with co-star Tanvi Shewale
MUMBAI: Actor Aryan Arora is currently seen in the show 'Lag Jaa Gale' as the parallel lead character, Yash. In the...
Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan
MUMBAI:  Ali Merchant has been part of the TV industry for a long time now and was seen in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai...
Raghav Juyal shot for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' while he was down with dengue
MUMBAI:  Actor-choreographer Raghav Juyal, who is gearing up for his upcoming film, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', along...
Recent Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
Latest Video
Related Stories
Allahabad University
Tigmanshu Dhulia was actively involved in student activism at Allahabad University
With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory
With 'Agent' behind her, Saiee Manjrekar opens up on her career trajectory
Rani Mukerji
Aww! Rani Mukerji reveals about her daughter Adira, says “if she sees me cry on screen, she will start crying”
Kajol
What! Kajol reveals she was mocked for her skin tone and weight, opens up about the ‘skin-whitening’ surgery
Priyanka Chopra
What! Priyanka Chopra once addressed rumors that Shahid Kapoor was at her place during an IT raid, said “Log bhool jaate hai, mai ek ladki hoon aur…”
Somy Ali
Somy Ali recounts working in three different movies at one time