Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date

Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Jamie Lever and Anuraag Malhan starrer Yaatris to now release on 24th November
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 20:43
movie_image: 
Yaatris

MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family drama has been directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment. It also features Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan and Chahatt Khanna.

According to the makers, "Yaatris" revolves around the Sharma family, a relatable middle-class household from Mathura.

It shows the journey of a middle-class family taking a trip to Bangkok. In the film, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa will be essaying a quintessential father and mother to son and daughter duo played by Anuraag Malhan and Jamie Lever, along with Chahatt Khanna in a prominent character.
 

Raghubir Yadav Seema Pahwa Yaatris Jamie Lever Anuraag Malhan Harish Vyas Kuku Mohanka Akion Entertainment Chahatt Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 11/02/2023 - 20:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
MUMBAI: Daughter of Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet...
Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date
MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family...
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
MUMBAI: Indian Director Anil Sharma, famously known for movies Sunny Deol starrer Gadar and Gadar 2, is one of the most...
Hotness Alert! Actress Sandeepa Dhar is here with her sizzling hot photo shoot and you won’t be able to take your eyes off her, check it out
MUMBAI :Actress Sandeepa Dhar is one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. She is indeed one...
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
MUMBAI :Over the time with her acting projects actress Pooja Bhalekar has been grabbing the attention of the fans, she...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss slams Isha Malviya for showing double standards and for using Abhishek and Samarth for her benefits
MUMBAI: Isha Malviya since her entry has been grabbing headlines for her game in Bigg Boss as her love story with...
Recent Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rasha
Woah! All eyes for the star Rasha Thadani as she preps for the festive season
Anil
Exclusive! Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma on coming back with Gadar 2, “…I knew that whenever the story of Tara, Sakina and Jeete will be shown, it will surely be loved once again.”
POOJA BHALEKAR
Sexy! Pooja Bhalekar raises temperature with her latest bikini clicks
Eijaz Khan
Actor Eijaz Khan shares his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, saying, "The man taught us how to dream big"
Shah
Must Read! “In Rajkumar Hirani movies story is lead not the actors” Shah Rukh Khan
Saharsh Kumar Shukla
Haddi fame actor Saharsh Kumar Shukla to next feature in film Mandali