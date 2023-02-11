Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer family drama Yaatris gets a new release date

MUMBAI :Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa starrer Yaatris is now slated to release on 24th November, 2023. The family drama has been directed by Harish Vyas and produced by Kuku Mohanka of Akion Entertainment. It also features Jamie Lever, Anuraag Malhan and Chahatt Khanna.

According to the makers, "Yaatris" revolves around the Sharma family, a relatable middle-class household from Mathura.

It shows the journey of a middle-class family taking a trip to Bangkok. In the film, Raghubir Yadav and Seema Pahwa will be essaying a quintessential father and mother to son and daughter duo played by Anuraag Malhan and Jamie Lever, along with Chahatt Khanna in a prominent character.

