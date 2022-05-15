Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work

Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat', isn't someone who identifies with the hustle culture. Instead, he likes to do less but good work in terms of quality.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 12:22
movie_image: 
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat', isn't someone who identifies with the hustle culture. Instead, he likes to do less but good work in terms of quality.

Speaking at the trailer launch of the second season of the much-awaited series during media interaction, the actor said, "I like to take life at a certain pace and pick up projects that I like and feel would connect with the audience. I view success with a totally different lens."

"For me, a content piece truly becomes successful when it resides in the audience's heart", he further said.

Like a true artiste, he juggles different artforms of acting and music and has been doing since the start of his career.

Talking about the cross-wiring between acting and music, he said, "I became an actor because of music. Music gave me a certain rhythm that's very important in the performing art of acting. I want to be a sponge for knowledge and wish to learn at every step and opportunity."

SOURCE: IANS

Veteran Raghubir Yadav media Panchayat drama TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/15/2022 - 12:22

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
MUMBAI: Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav, who is gearing up for the release of second season of comedy drama 'Panchayat',...
'Panchayat' director Deepak Mishra was a bundle of nerves before show's debut
MUMBAI: Deepak Kumar Mishra, the director of the comedy drama 'Panchayat', said that he was a bundle of nerves during...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Superb! Virat fights for women’s self-respect, Mohit and Samrat support
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Sharad Tripathi makes acting debut by accident
MUMBAI: Television personality and writer Sharad Tripathi after writing more than 50 daily soaps and a few TV reality...
Kundali Bhagya: Blame Game! After match-fixing Karan being accused of Natasha’s kidnapping
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.As seen...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Suicide Drama! Armaan manipulates everyone with his fake suicide
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is a beautiful narrative that weaves a story...
Recent Stories
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Raghubir Yadav likes to take it easy with quality work
Latest Video