Raha playing with Mom Alia Bhatt, Dad Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji will make your weekend all the more delightful; check out pic

Now, an adorable picture of Raha playing with Alia, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji has gone viral. The four of them are seen on the grass bare feet while Raha seems to be taking little steps to get to them.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 16:29
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples of b town. The duo never fail to make heads turn at any event, function or red carpet. The duo tied the knot in 2022 and the same year welcomed their adorable daughter Raha in November. The little one has been grabbing more headlines than her famous mom and dad herself.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Now, an adorable picture of Raha playing with Alia, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji has gone viral. The four of them are seen on the grass bare feet while Raha seems to be taking little steps to get to them. Check out her cute glimpse;

In February 2023, Ranbir spoke about his “two loves” wife Alia and newborn daughter Raha. He wished them on Valentine’s Day during an event and called Raha the “cutest human ever”

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Animal Park, Ramayan and Brahmastra 2. Alia meanwhile will be seen in Jigra and Jee Le Zara.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

