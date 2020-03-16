Rahat Kazmi: Launching poster of 'Country Of Blind' at Cannes is a dream

As the poster of the Hina Khan-starrer 'Country Of Blind' is unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the director of the film Rahat Kazmi expressed his excitement and the hard process he went through to put together the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 09:00
movie_image: 
Rahat Kazmi: Launching poster of 'Country Of Blind' at Cannes is a dream

MUMBAI: As the poster of the Hina Khan-starrer 'Country Of Blind' is unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, the director of the film Rahat Kazmi expressed his excitement and the hard process he went through to put together the film.

Talking about being at the Cannes Film Festival, Rahat said, "It's every filmmaker's dream to launch his dream project at the Cannes film festival. This film was in my mind since childhood, throughout my struggling days. I used to think about making this film 'Country Of Blind'. The subject of the film is very difficult and it took me a while to finish this project."

He added, "Pre-production took a lot of time, then the looks of the character are something which we worked deeply on. We will be heading to the UK for the world premiere of the film in June at Desi blitz film fusion. It's the opening night film and from there the journey of the film festival starts and from there the film will be travelling everywhere."

While Hina is playing the female protagonist in the film, Shoib Nikas Shah is appearing along with social media sensation and actor Anushka Sen. Inaamulhaq plays the antagonist and Pradhuman Singh plays a very different role as part of the narrative. UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and Mir Sarwar also play an important role in the film.

The film is soon going to premiere at the British Film academy backed film festival in Birmingham.

SOURCE: IANS

Hina Khan Country of Blind Rahat Kazmi Cannes Film Festival Pradhuman Singh Anushka Sen Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/29/2022 - 09:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet: Jealousy! Meet Ahlawat tricks Meet Hooda to keep her away from Man
MUMBAI: In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Shocking! Akriti to catch AnuGun red-handed, feels betrayed
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
MUMBAI : Actor Rahul Khanna, who recently lent his voice for being comfortable in one's own skin and supporting...
Kaamna: Anurag is provoked by Vaibhav, causes Yatho's accident
MUMBAI:  Sony TV's popular show Kaamnaa is all set for high voltage drama. The upcoming track of Sony TV popular serial...
'I must be doing something right', says Deepika about her Cannes sojourn
MUMBAI : Deepika Padukone, who is serving on the jury of the 75th Cannes Film Festival, said in an exclusive interview...
Kundali Bhagya: Awesome! Preeta and Karan to confess their love for each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
rahul
Rahul Khanna: People believe acting is all about lying convincingly
Latest Video