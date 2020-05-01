Rahul Bose, Shivani, Mickey Mehta, Mahesh Bhupathi come together for ‘Being Yoga’, India's first Virtual Wellness Festival by Ira Trivedi. Amid great response, have you enrolled yet?

MUMBAI: What better than a virtual Yoga festival to keep us fit during the lockdown? Well, here we have India’s first ever Virtual Wellness Festival presented by Ira Trivedi. Personalities from different walks of life are all set to come together for a virtual yoga wellness festival- Being Yoga, India’s first virtual wellness festival powered by Ira Yoga Wellness and supported by the Ministry of Culture to be held on 2nd and 3rd May, 2020.

At a time when the world is amidst a lockdown to prevent the spread of Covid-19, everyone is wanting to keep fit. And, this serves as the perfect motivation where it is already receiving a great response where the enrolment is on a surge.

Talking about the same, Ira Trivedi of Ira Yoga Wellness shares, “This is a very exciting initiative for me as I has always wanted to bring everyone together since a very long time where Yoga and wellness was the common connecting factor. Not just spiritually but also, it is motivating at a time like this when we are facing a lockdown- to keep fit and meet people from different walks of life, hear their stories and connect over it. I am grateful for the amazing response that we are receiving. I urge everyone to sign up. Have you, yet?”

From doctors to spiritual gurus, Yoga practitioners to leading names from various others spheres- the festival will see the participation of names who will talk about the importance of wellness, philosophy and its relevance in our lives during these challenging times.

Some very renowned names from different industries will be joining in and will be speaking about the importance of Yoga. The name includes Lobsang Sangay, Radhanath Swami, Rahul Bose, BK Shivani, Sadhvi Bhagwati, Ira Trivedi, Kamlesh Patel / Daaji, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Ashish Vidyarthi, Mahesh Bhupati, Mukesh Bansal, Simon Borg Olivier, Rebekah Blank.

The festival will be virtual, over a live and interactive in flow, giving seekers a chance to connect with each other and a platform to connect with their favourite thinkers in the spirituality and wellness arena.