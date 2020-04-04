News

Rahul Dev to put on 3 kilos of muscle for next film

04 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Actor Rahul Dev is set to add on three kilos of muscle for an upcoming project.

He is currently seen in the web series "Who's Your Daddy?"

"I am loving the response being given to 'Who's Your Daddy?' It's hilarious and people are enjoying it. It's wonderful to make people smile during these times," said Rahul.

"For my next, I have to look a bit shredded. I can't reveal much about the character. I need to put on 3 kg of muscle with no gym to support the physical metamorphosis. I am lucky to go through physical transformations for different roles in my career, so instinctively relying on past experience," he added.

He is waiting for the coronavirus pandemic "to be over, for normalcy to return with God's grace and resume work".

"Till then, I hope everyone stays safe and the world collectively survives coronavirus," he added.

(SOURCE : IANS)  

 

