Rahul Roy suffers a brain stroke while shooting for his upcoming film Kargil 

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with the latest update from the world of films and television.

Popular film star of the 90s and Bigg Boss season 1 winner Rahul Roy has suffered from a brain stroke. Yes, you heard it right!

The actor was shooting for his upcoming film Kargil where this incident took place.

ALSO READ: Aashiqui star Rahul Roy's take on the industry's treatment for failures speaks volumes

The Aashiqui star has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital and is in ICCU.

Rahul is playing the role of a major in the film.

Kargil is based on the real-life event of Galwan Ghati.

Here's wishing Rahul a speedy recovery!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Aashiqui fame Rahul Roy regrets saying ‘No’ to SRK’s character in ‘Darr’- Revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show