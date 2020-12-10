Rahul Roy who suffered a real-life brain stroke now to star in a film titled 'Stroke'; Read On

MUMBAI: Rahul Roy recently suffered a brain stroke while shooting for the feature film Kargil and the actor was immediately hospitalized. The news surely shocked everyone but what's even more amusing is that the actor is all set to work in a film titled 'Stroke' based on his real life incident.

Director Nitin Kumar Gupta, who was taking care of the medical expenses of the actor, recently told Mumbai Mirror that he is planning to make a film Stroke which will merge reality and fiction. He said, "This will be his first release after the stroke and while other producers might be hesitant to work with him for a while, I plan to launch my next with him in February. It’s a murder mystery titled Stroke. Coincidentally, the film’s protagonist, played by Rahul, witnesses a murder but is unable to name the murderer because he has suffered a stroke. We are mixing reality with fiction."

Rahul Roy on Monday shared a health update saying he is recovering and will be back to work soon. He thanked fans for their love and prayers. "I am recovering. And thanks to all my friends, family and fans who are also like my family for pouring so much of love and prayers for me. Will be back soon. Love you all -- Rahul Roy," the 52-year-old actor wrote on Instagram.

He posted a video along with his note, where he can be seen standing with his sister's support. The video has been shared from Nanavati Hospital where the actor is currently admitted. In the video, the actor's sister thanked his fans and followers on social media for their love and prayers for her brother.

"He is doing very well. Thank you everyone for supporting our family, from my other brother Rohit also from Canada. Thanks a lot for being with us for the entire family. It's been a great support to see how much you love our brother. Thank you so much," she said.

