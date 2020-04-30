Rahul, Smriti, Javadekar, Kejriwal condole Rishi Kapoor's death

MUMBAI: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who died at 67 in a Mumbai hospital.

"This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends and fans all over the world, at this time of grief," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Actor tuned politician Smriti Irani, who is the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development in a tweet recalled her experience with Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "In 2014, he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal' for he knew I have been summoned to take oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how I shall remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job"

She also attached a picture of her standing with the veteran actor.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

AAP national convenor Kejriwal also took to twitter and wrote, "Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor. He entertained several generations of Indians throughout his career. What a terrible loss.. My condolences to the grieving family. May God bless his soul."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor has been admitted to Sir H.N.Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer for the first time, following which the actor was in New York for nearly a year to undergo treatment. He returned to India in September 2019 after recovering.

Post return to India, Kapoor's health was frequently been in focus. The actor was admitted to hospital in quick succession in February. Amid speculations about his health, he had been hospitalised in New Delhi in early February, while on a visit to New Delhi.