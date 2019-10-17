News

Raj Kapoor's advice to Karisma Kapoor: Glamorous but not bed of roses

17 Oct 2019 06:53 PM

MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has been captivating us with her acting chops and dancing skills. She made her debut in the 1991 film Prem Qaidi and after that went on to work in many hit films. The actress, who acted in films like Dil To Pagal Hai, Raja Hindustani, and Coolie No. 1, revealed the advice she received from Raj Kapoor.

While talking to Humans of Bombay, Karisma revealed, "I loved the sets, camera and lights! I knew I wanted to become an actor and contribute to the family legacy. When I told my granddad, he said, 'It's glamourous but it's not a bed of roses - you will have to work very hard.' That stayed with me."

