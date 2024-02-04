Raj Shekhar on SWA, ‘The awards assures security in our professions and along with crediting our hardwork’ – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Raj Shekhar is one of the most talented artists in the entertainment industry. He has made his contribution in many films in the entertainment industry in the likes of Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Tumbbad, Veere Di Wedding, Hichki, Uri: The Surgical Strike and recently Animal.

He is also a part of the SWA and in an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, he shared details about his association with the awards body.

(Also Read: Screenwriters' Association (SWA) Unveils the 5th Edition of the Prestigious SWA Awards 2024, Nominations Now Open

Speaking about how SWA can make a difference, Raj explained, “An award is good and bad depending upon the jury it is backed by. If the awards are being held for lyricists, the jury will have listed the names of those who have worked in the particular field. What is the history behind their particular field and what value system does he or she come from, it depends on that. SWA has a history of 60 years and has had so many veteran and renowned masters of craft as their jury. Another factor is that the person giving the award is from the same industry as the person winning the award.

He further highlighted his association with SWA.

Raj mentioned that he has been a member of the association for more than 10 years now. He said, “I have been nominated from the past two years now. In 2023 I was awarded for ‘Aise Kyun’ from Mismatched.“

When asked how the platform is helping younger aspirants, Raj averred, “Rights, credits, remuneration and many such things is what the body has been standing for. It does not distinguish between the senior or the junior writers when it comes to thinking about their industry mates. It assures us security in our professions and thinks about our good along with crediting our hardwork.”

(Also Read: Vijay Varma: “I've had a long journey with hoardings; I couldn't make it for years!”

Well said Raj!







