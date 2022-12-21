Raja Babu remake in the making? Who do you think should play the lead role Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan

MUMBAI: One of the most loved movies by Govinda was Raja Babu, the movie which is directed by David Dhawan has been the talk of the town for its amazing storytelling and comedy timings, no doubt it is one of the one of such Govinda movies which has maximum recall value till today.

Well during a media interaction actor for his upcoming movie Cirkus actor Ranveer Singh spoke in detail that he really he is a movie buff and he has been following Bollywood movies since childhood, he adds that Judwaa and Raja Babu are 2 of his most favourite movies, and he is really looking forward to play lead in the Raja Babu remake if ever made.

As we have seen Varun Dhawan has been the part of the remakes of Govinda movies like Coolie No 1, Ranveer Singh says he had told Varun to pass the remake of Raja Babu to him if he comes across because he would want to do that movie.

ALSO READ – (Before Cirkus releases, here’s a look at the top 5 openings of Ranveer Singh )

Well what do you think who should be playing the lead in Raja Babu out of Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan is ever remade, we spoke to few people with regards to this and here is what they have to say

Abhishek - I am a very big fan of Govinda and I cannot see anybody else in the remake of his movie, I did not even like Coolie No 1

Priyanka - I am a big fan of Ranveer Singh and I think so he will definitely do justice with the remake of Raja Babu if ever remade

Pooja - I am a big Varun Dhawan fan but on the other hand Ranveer Singh is also a good actor, so I think so anybody can do the remake of Raja Babu if made, I really don't care, both are good.

Aakansha - I really hate when people are trying to be Govinda, I cannot stand Varun Dhawan performing Govinda, so please stop spoiling classic movies

Well these are some of the comments coming from this side of the netizens with regards to who should be playing the lead character in Raja Babu out of Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan if ever made.

What you think which actor out of two is the best choice for the remake If ever made in Bollywood, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Does Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus have a good buzz to take a bumper opening? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive )