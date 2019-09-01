News

Raja Kumari, Monica Dogra to open for Wiz Khalifa in India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Sep 2019 06:45 PM

Artistes Raja Kumari, Ananya Birla, Monica Dogra and Emiway Bantai will be opening American rapper Wiz Khalifa's gig in India in September.

The "See you again" hitmaker will be performing in Delhi and Mumbai as part of Sunburn Arena on September 14 and 15, respectively.

Raja Kumari, Ananya and THEMXXNLIGHT will be opening for Khalifa in New Delhi, while Bantai, Ananya, Dogra, THEMXXNLIGHT, Ishani x Bobkat will open his Mumbai gig.

"The feeling is incredible. Wiz is one of my favourite artistes and is an inspiration. To share the stage with him will be awesome. I'm especially happy that underground hip hop is going upper mainstream," Bantai said. 

Grammy-nominated Indian-American songwriter-rapper Raja Kumari is also looking forward to her performance. 

"Wiz Khalifa is synonymous with hip hop. He has created anthems for so many years which have influenced culture in so many ways! I'm so honoured to welcome him back to India and I'm excited to perform on the same stage," Kumari said. 

To this, Dogra added: "Wiz is a youth icon and pioneer in hip hop. It feels great to have been invited to share the stage with him for the second time."

Ananya is "extremely excited and honoured to be able to open" for Khalifa. 

"I hope I'm able to give a lovely experience and create incredible memories for everyone," she said. 

Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer at Percept Live, said: "The multi-platinum star is a favourite among the hip hop loving community in India and we have received a phenomenal response since our initial announcement."

Source: IANS

Tags > Raja Kumari, Monica Dogra, Wiz Khalifa in India, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego clashes, and more
Karan Wahi talks about replacing Dheeraj, ego... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
31 Aug 2019 06:50 PM | TellychakkarTeam
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths about MTV Ace of Space 2
MTV Ace is SCRIPTED? I Vikas Gupta busts myths... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Kaith Handa
Kaith Handa
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

past seven days