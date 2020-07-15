Rajeev Sen rubbishes reports of entering Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI : Last few days Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been in news for his marriage with Charu Asopa hitting rock bottom. Amidst these rumours came yet another news of Rajeev being all set to enter the Salman Khan hosted TV reality show, Bigg Boss 14. As per a source of E Times, the actor is said to be approached for the show, with him being in the initial phase of negotiations with the makers. Reports also stated that the actor was approached for the previous season as well.

However, now the actor has put an end to these speculations and news article surfacing on the internet. Rajeev posted an Instagram story which read, “Not in Bigg Boss 14 Loud & Clear Shukriya.” Well that sets the record straight because E Times quoted a source, “Rajeev Sen has been approached for the show and he wishes to appear alone. Nothing is finalised and we are discussing the fees. Everything is in the initial stage right now.”

Rajeev is currently in New Delhi, in conversation with us he mentioned that while there were speculations of his marriage being on the rocks, he had said, “Just because I am in Delhi for my work, people are thinking that we have had a fight & are no more together- what a funny world we live in.”

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Rajeev recently posted a screenshot of a video call between him and his wife Charu, this ending all stories around their separation.

