Rajit Dev and Nora Fatehi’s magic works again; the duo is back with a blockbuster - Zaalim

MUMBAI: Ace choreographer director Rajit Dev has been working for quite sometime now and has given big hits in music videos. The latest in the list being Zaalim - sung by Payal Dev and Badshah and featuring Nora Fatehi. Nora and Rajit’s pairing has always been successful in the past. Both of them have worked on songs like 'Pachtaoge', ‘Chhod Denge’, ‘Dirty Little Secret’, ‘FIFA World Cup anthem’, ‘Pepeta’ and now Zaalim.

Sharing more on their latest collaboration Rajit says, "Right from the first time I heard Zaalim, I knew it’s a super hit made by Badshah and Payal Dev. It has a beautiful melody and at the same time it has an Afro groove. Plus I have Nora Fatehi in it. It is always a pleasure to choreograph her and Badshah.” Talking further on the hit association with Nora, Rajit says,”Recently Nora and I were talking about the number of songs that we have done and she said let’s not count and keep going. It has been more than 6 years of association with her and we are going stronger with every new project. I’m really happy that she is a choreographer’s artist. She makes the dance moves look beautiful and is a delight to work with. We have an understanding of what’s the current trend, she’s actually more aware than me. She also believes in my work and the freedom to explore more and take the best out of her makes our team interesting.”

Apart from the very good choreography, the melody of the song is very catchy. Rajit adds, "Payal Dev has a beautiful vocal texture. There’s an ease with which she sings. Badshah,as always, is unstoppable. Everything that he does is a hit. Melody plays an important role in choreography because that’s where the whole mood and vibe sets in. Zaalim is directed by Abderrafia who’s from Morocco and we have been working with Nora Fatehi as a team for all her international songs. Abderrafia is a great visionary guy with perfect teamwork skills which sets him apart from others.”

The reels of Zaalim on social media have gone to a different level. When asked, the hit choreographer says, "Zaalim on social media is going crazy. It’s a trending song and all I see is people dancing to the hookstep. I feel really happy when this happens. The reels are not stopping and I don’t wish it to stop. That’s what I crave for the audience to dance to my steps. It’s a kind of validation from the youth audience who are into making reels with the trending songs.”

Rajit’s next work would be Aayush Sharma’s Ruslaan in which he has choreographed songs.