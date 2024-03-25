Rajkumar Hirani was asked to cut the 'All Is Well' part from the child birth scene in 3 Idiots, here's what happened

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani's film '3 Idiots,' featuring Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, and R Madhavan, remains one of his most celebrated works. The movie skillfully blends humor with a meaningful social message. However, during its production, there were critics who felt that a pivotal scene should be removed.

Also read - Must read! Rajkumar Hirani sheds light on his experience working with Sanjay Dutt at IFTDA Masterclass; Know here!

Madhavan recently shared in an interview how some individuals involved with the film found the scene "a little too much" and suggested that Hirani should consider removing it.

In an interview with Connect FM Canada Maddy expressed, "I remember during 3 idiots, there was a scene when the baby is born and he is stillborn and then all the boys start chanting â€˜all is well' and the baby just kicks. When we showed the film to people, so many people said that the whole film is fine, and is in a different frequency but this is a commercial scene, this is a little too much, remove this and the film will be on the same level then."

Madhavan said that like a true visionary Hirani heard everyone's thoughts but stuck to his guns. "Raju heard everyone, but then he decided suno sabki karo apni (listen to everyone, but do what you want). He kept that scene because he knew that in B and C centers, this will be the scene when people applaud and he was absolutely right. At the time of the premiere, people who did not clapâ€¦ in the theatre, the moment the kid kicked, the theatre just erupted with applause," he recalled.

In another conversation with BeerBiceps, the actor revealed another tidbit about the scene where Rancho, Raju, and Farhan created a scene outside the professor's house. The actor divulged that the leads were indeed drunk during a pivotal scene, and it was in fact Aamir Khan's idea.

Also read - Must Read: Rajkumar Hirani on 'Dunki': Content Over Box Office, Shah Rukh's Challenging Role, and the Joys of Unique Storytelling

Madhavan shared, "So, Aamir's idea was that in drunk scenes, you should never act like you're drunk. You should drink and act like you're normal. Basically, we wanted to shoot at 9, so Aamir made a plan. By 8 we'd start drinking; by 8:30-8:45 we'd have had our three-four pegs. But what happened is that the lighting conked off, so at 8:30 they said another two hours left. So, we wanted to maintain the same level of alcohol in our blood, except we didn't realise that the cold Bangalore air would have a complete different impact on our intoxication. By the time the shot came, we thought we were completely normal, except we didn't realise we were taking hours to deliver the lines."

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - midday