Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon to team up for a movie

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao, who has made his mark in Bollywood with his amazing talent and performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Ana, Newton and others, has created an amazing fan base for himself.

His movies have favoured him a lot and made him rule the hearts and minds of the audience.

The actor comes with a new variation of acting and gives us something different which proves his versatility.

This morning, producer Dinesh Vijan announced a new comedy film. It will star Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Dimple Kapadia, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Jain. Dinesh's films - Roohi Afzana, Mimi, and Angrezi Medium - are yet to hit the theatres.

This is the third time Rajkummar will be working in a Dinesh Vijan production. He had earlier worked in three of his films - Stree, Made In China, and the yet-to-release Roohi Afzana.

For Kriti, this is the fifth time with Dinesh Vijan production. She has earlier worked in films like Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi, and the yet-to-release Mimi of the production house.



Kriti and Rajkummar have worked together in 2017 film Bareilly Ki Barfi before. It also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in a lead role. The film was a massive success and was also praised by the critics.



