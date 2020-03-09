Rajkumar Rao and Patralekha give us major couple goals

MUMBAI: While most of Bollywood couples go over the top to express their love for each other, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story is built on small incidents of mutual admiration and love for one another and their work.

No less than a Bollywood film, while the Citylights actress had a tarnished perspective about the actor at first, Rajkummar had thought, ‘I’m going to marry her’ right from the beginning. Speaking to Humans of Bombay, Patralekhaa opened up about her eight-year-long relationship with Rajkummar Rao.

Giving away details about their relationship, the actress told that Rajkummar had often gone out of his way for her. 'Once he was late to see me, so he ran all the way from the airport to Juhu! Not only that, but when we weren’t earning much, he gifted me my favourite bag–it was so expensive! Years later, someone stole it in London! I called him sobbing–for me, it was about the memories. He’d bought it for me when he didn’t have much. Later, at our hotel, the exact same bag was waiting for me. These little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are?'

Not worrying about the future, the couple has come a long way with each other. Patralekhaa believes that the present is enough. 'I can tell you this, when you find the one–through the fights, hurdles & chaos, you should never forget to let them know you love them. It doesn’t have to be expensive gifts & dates–it can simply be with the way you hold them while they need it and when they don’t. For us, we don’t know what the future holds, but this, being together, is enough,' she added.