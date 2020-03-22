News

Rajkummar: Always endeavoured to be part of inspiring cinema

22 Mar 2020 07:30 PM

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao, who has completed a decade in the Hindi film industry, says it has always been his endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema.

Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut with filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee's "Love Sex Aur Dhokha". He was then seen in films like "Kai Po Che!", "Shahid", "Queen", "CityLights", "Aligarh" and "Trapped". The actor was last seen on screen in "Judgementall Hai Kya"

About clocking ten years, Rajkummar said: "I am glad that in the course of my decade-long journey, I had the honour of working with some of the best minds in the Hindi film industry. It had always been my endeavour to be part of inspiring cinema."

The 35-year-old star said that he is "very happy that for ten years filmmakers trusted me with their vision and placed their bets on my humble talents. I cannot thank them and the viewers enough."

Now, Rajkummar has an exciting slate of work coming up.

It includes "Ludo", "Roohi Afzana", the Netflix adaptation of "The White Tiger", "Chhalaang", "Badhaai Do" and "Chupke Chupke".

