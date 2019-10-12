News

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy TEASE us GROOVING to the beats of ‘Laal Duppate Wali’!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Oct 2019 04:56 PM

MUMBAI: After impressing the audience with Naari Naari, Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy are back with yet another interesting track from their upcoming film Made In China.

The two took to Instagram to groove to the beat of ‘laaldupatte wali’ a hit from the 90’s! Reading this report on Pinkvilla, both the actors are displaying some killer moves as they dance freely on the iconic song. Rajkummar Rao is dressed in a maroon suit while Mouni Roy stuns in a black saree with a stylish backless blouse and sleek hair.

Take a look:

