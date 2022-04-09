Rajkummar Rao feels Thor is the 'most filmy Avenger'

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is a 'Thor' superfan by his own admission. The actor is mind blown by the filmy avatar of Thor in his fourth MCU solo film 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. The actor shared his thoughts and liking about the superhero in a special video where he can be seen lauding the film in the classic tapori style.

Selling an "Ek Ka Teen," Rao then praises Thor, saying he's a three-in-one superhero with romance, comedy, and mind-bending action skills and adds that the movie is set to give viewers jaw-dropping reactions.

Elaborating his love for 'Thor: Love and Thunder', Rao said, "Thor is the most filmy Avenger of them all! When I watched Thor: Love and Thunder, all I could think of was how perfectly it combined drama, action, romance, and comedy. I was thoroughly entertained and I remember laughing so hard during the film. It is a classic entertainer - Chris Hemsworth has done absolute justice to the role."

Directed by Taika Waititi from a screenplay by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum have produced the movie along with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brian Chapek, Todd Hallowell, and Chris Hemsworth as executive producers.

SOURCE IANS 

