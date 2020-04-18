Rajkummar Rao gives GF Patralekhaa a new haircut; watch

MUMBAI: The lockdown has been extended till 3rd May. Celebrities are indulging in various activities during this period.

They are also doing various interesting stuff. Just recently, Anushka Sharma shared a video on her social media as she gives husband Virat Kohli a quarantine haircut. Now, after calling girlfriend Patralekhaa hot on her recent sexy beach IG post, the actress took to her social media to share a video as Rajkummar Rao tries giving his girlfriend a new haircut. After Anushka Sharma tried chopping off Virat Kohli’s hair, Rajkummar twists the haircut routine and gives Patralekhaa a sassy new haircut instead.

On Instagram, Patralekhaa shared a video featuring Rajkummar Rao and herself. Sharing the video, the actress captioned it, “जहाँ चाह वहाँ राह @rajkummar_rao.” As the video features the couple, in the video, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are spotted standing right in front of a mirror. Standing before the mirror, Patralekhaa is seen with wet hair as Rajkummar holds a trimmer in his hand. As the video plays, Rao is spotted chopping off the loose ends of his girlfriend’s hair. In the video, the Made In China actor tries his level best to trim down Patralekhaa’s with the trimmer.

Take a look.

Credits: SpotboyE.com