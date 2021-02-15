Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi' in theatres on March 11

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer horror comedy Roohi is set for a theatrical release on March 11.

Rajkummar posted the motion poster for the film on Instagram on Monday. He captioned it: "Dulhan ki tarah sajenge Theatres. Magar Dulha le jaegi #Roohi! Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!#MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March.

Janhvi shared the same motion poster and wrote: "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai!#MagicOfCinemaReturns; movie releases 11th March."

The film also features actor Varun Sharma, who wrote: ‘Saal ki sabse bhootiya wedding ke liye theatres bhi hain ready! #MagicOfCinemaReturns; Movie releases 11th March. #Roohi."

The film is directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is Rajkummar's third collaboration with Dinesh Vijan after Stree and Made In China.