Rajkummar Rao speaks about his mental space while shooting Omerta

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The powerhouse of talent has been part of several critically acclaimed films. The actor, who was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, is now prepping up for his next venture.

The actor has an unconventional and atypical choice of roles and fits into the shoes of each character he takes up. From horror to comedy to suspense, Rajkummar has tried his hand at every genre and has delivered a stellar performance in each film. Recently, speaking to ZoomTV.com, Rajkummar opened up on his dark mental space during the filming of Omerta. He gave his blood and sweat to his character Omar Sheikh in the film, he stated and expressed his disappointment on not being recognised by the audience for the same. Omerta is a biographical crime drama film revolving around a British terrorist of Pakistani descent, essayed by Rajkummar Rao. The actor termed it as a hard-hitting and dark film with a dark character which put him in a dark mental space but he enjoyed it as an actor, he said.

Rajkummar revealed that throughout those three months when he was filming for Omerta, it was not an easy space to be in. However, the actor took it up as a learning experience as it gave him a taste of something pure and raw. On revealing about what went in the filming of Omerta, he also expressed that he wishes the film releases on digital platforms to get the viewership that it deserves.

Speaking about his upcoming projects, the actor will be seen in seen in his Gujarati avatar in his upcoming comedy Made In China releasing this Diwali on 25 October.